Prowling tiger kills 45 goats in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: A prowling tiger on Tuesday killed 45 goats in upper areas of the district, spreading terror among villagers. According to inhabitants, the stalking predator went on killing spree when it pounced on a herd of goats at Hashim Maidani area within the limits of Munda Police Station and mauled to death 45 goats.

The local residents demanded the district administration to send concerned personnel of the Wildlife Department to the area for pouching or killing the tiger that had struck terror in hearts of residents by its savagery attacks.

They said finding of carcasses of sheep or goats by villagers had become a daily matter, as wild animals frequently come to the area and kill livestock. They said that people had meagre resources of income and they heavily depend on raising livestock to make ends meet. This particular incident was very tragic, they said, urging the district administration to take the issue seriously and take measures for getting the area rid of predators like tigers and wolves.