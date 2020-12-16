Christmas security plan formulated: IG

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has said in view of Christmas, a comprehensive security plan is being formulated for the protection of Christian worship places, taking into account the security of churches, markets, parks and other public places.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a Christian delegation led by MNA Jamshed Thomas at the Central Police Office here on Tuesday. The Christian delegation included social activists Khalid Shehzad, Naveed Bhatti, Mahfooz Masih, Noble Shingara and others.