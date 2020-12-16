12 more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: At least 12 more people died of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest number of people died of the infectious disease in the second wave in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With the fresh deaths, the death toll from the viral infection jumped to 1489. Also, 466 more people diagnosed with the viral infection in the province, bringing the total number of positive cases to 53,253 in the provinces.

Of 12 fatalities, six were reported from Peshawar alone. In Peshawar, the coronavirus has claimed 722 lives so far, the highest number of people died of Covid-19 in a single district. Three people died in Abbottabad and one each in Mardan, Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan.

Abbottabad with 116 fatalities is second to Peshawar in terms of human losses from coronavirus, followed by Swat with 105. Of 466 positive cases, Peshawar recorded 232 cases, Kurram tribal district 37, Lower Dir 29, Mansehra 24, Mardan 18, Khyber 15, Chitral 14, Kohistan 13, Dera Ismail Khan 10, Swabi 9, Mohmand, Swat and Dir Upper reported each eight cases.