Covid-19 deaths on the rise in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 the outbreak that has been hitting Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district much harder as compared to other parts of the country is continuously claiming a significant number of lives in the region as in the last 24 hours, another 12 confirmed patients of the illness have lost their lives taking the death toll from the twin cities to 859.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that another 296 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities taking the tally to 46,048. It is important that in the last one month, nearly 15000 new cases have been reported from the twin cities. To date, the virus has claimed as many as 482 lives in Rawalpindi district from where a total of 11,003 confirmed cases have been reported. On the other hand, the total number of cases so far reported from ICT is 35,045 of which 377 have died of the disease.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed six lives from ICT and six from Rawalpindi district. As many as 205 new cases have been confirmed positive from the federal capital in the last 24 hours where the number of active cases has reached 6,188.

In Rawalpindi, there were 967 active cases of the illness on Tuesday of which 67 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 900 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.