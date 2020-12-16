PBA condemns fabricated campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) Tuesday said it strongly believed in the rule of law and in the independence and integrity of institutions that have been assigned to uphold and implement the law.

In a statement, the PBA condemned the acts of a certain media house that was not its member and had a history of running malicious, unethical and fabricated content targeting other media houses, media-buying houses and advertisers, of running a campaign against Pemra i.e. the regulator and its chairman in retaliation for the action taken by the regulator against the illegal actions committed by it.

The association also said that if that particular media house believed that the regulator had wrongfully held it accountable then the proper recourse should be to approach the court of law for redressal of its grievances rather than harassing and ridiculing the regulator by airing unbridled content targeting the regulator. The PBA pointed out that the appointment of the incumbent chairman Pemra was through a process outlined by the Supreme Court.