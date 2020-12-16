Japan gives $9.5m to Pakistan for Covid-19 fight

Islamabad: Japan has extended a grant assistance of one billion Japanese yen (around $9.5 million) to Pakistan for enhancing its capacity to confront COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori and secretary of the ministry of economic affairs Noor Ahmad here. In this programme, more than 30 types of medical equipment including the Bedside X-ray Machine will be provided to medical institutions in Pakistan through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA has taken effective measures against national-level disasters such as floods, earthquakes, COVID-19 and locust invasion since its establishment in 2007. The Embassy of Japan and NDMA have been working together since the beginning of COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan with due consideration to the need of front-line medical institutions.

In the signing ceremony, the ambassador said the assistance would not only improve the capacity of controlling COVID-19 but would prepare for the risk in the future. "The government of Japan has expressed strong commitment to this assistance, recognising the necessity to go hand in hand on a global scale to confront the unknown viruses such as COVID-19.”

He said as for COVID-19, Japan delivered diagnostic kits in the beginning of February, three weeks before the first case was reported in Pakistan and later, Japan provided a total of $7.41 million to Pakistan through international organisations. "With this support to the NDMA, Japan’s support to Pakistan for controlling COVID-19 will reach $16.91 million in total," he said.