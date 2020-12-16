Low pressure

Winter in Karachi brings the problem of low gas pressure which creates so many difficulties for the city’s residents. Because of low gas pressure, it becomes impossible for the people to cook meals. As a result, they have to rely on outside food which isn’t an economical option. We are unable to understand why Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is unable to resolve the problem of low gas pressure and why residents have to face the same problem every winter. The relevant authorities need to take notice of this situation.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi