Prime Minister Imran Khan recently announced a monthly stipend of Rs2,000 to people with disabilities on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The global Covid-19 pandemic has affected the people with disabilities as well and has highlighted some of the long-standing challenges that they face on a daily basis. On this basis, it is good to note that the authorities have thought about the plight of the people with disabilities. The government should continue to protect and promote their rights.

It should also pay attention to an important issue that is directly affecting the people with disabilities. Many people who have no disability are being recruited on the seats vacant under the disability quota. This unfair practice deprives the people with disabilities of their rights. Also, there are many government organisations that do not allocate seats for disability quotas at all. The government should make sure that all organisations have allocated seats under the disability quota.

Meher Azeem Hakro

Islamabad