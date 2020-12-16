Thyme Hill ready for Long Walk

LONDON: Philip Hobbs has confirmed Thyme Hill is on course for this weekend’s Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. The six-year-old showed his well-being over five furlongs on the woodchip gallop at Hobbs’ Minehead yard on Tuesday as he fine-tuned preparations for Saturday’s Grade One.

Thyme Hill staked a big claim for honours in the staying division when winning the Long Distance Hurdle on his seasonal debut at Newbury last month, with runner-up Paisley Park set to renew rivalry at Ascot. “Thyme Hill had his last proper gallop before the race this morning, and he went particularly well,” Hobbs told Nick Luck’s podcast. We’re very happy with him and intend to run. Everything has gone particularly well since Newbury. He’s been very healthy, very well – and most importantly he worked well this morning.”