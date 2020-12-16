Under-fire Arteta vows to stop Arsenal ‘blip’

LONDON: Mikel Arteta insists he is strong enough to cope with the pressure of Arsenal’s dismal run as the Gunners boss dismissed their recent struggles as merely a “blip”.

Arteta has faced calls for his sacking after Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat against Burnley condemned Arsenal to their worst start to a season since 1974.

Arsenal have lost their last four home league games—their worst sequence since 1959 — and another defeat at the Emirates Stadium against in-form Southampton on Wednesday would pile further pressure on Arteta.

The Spaniard was given a vote of confidence by Arsenal technical director Edu on Monday, but Arteta admitted he had to shoulder the responsibility for the team’s five-match winless run in the league.

Adamant he still retains the backing of his players, Arteta told reporters on Tuesday: “My feeling is yes but this is a question for them obviously. When I see the reaction and the way they try, there’s not one bit that worries me that they’re not trying their best, that’s for sure.

“And in terms of Edu and (Manchester City manager) Pep (Guardiola), they obviously showed their appreciation, because in good moments it’s very easy. In difficult moments when you have people like them giving you support and two people that know very, very well what we’ve been through here, obviously it’s much appreciated.”

Languishing in 15th place after seven defeats in their first 12 league games, Arsenal are closer to the relegation zone than the top four.