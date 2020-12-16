A long wait

Imran Khan is right when he says that the PDM Lahore jalsa was a flop. But so is his own government because of rampant corruption and a lack of good governance. After dealing with the wheat and sugar crises, we now have to face the gas crisis. Also, the government hasn’t taken any commendable steps when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine. While vaccination trials have started in the UK, no seriousness has been shown by the PTI-led government despite the near-completion of the testing phase of the Chinese vaccines in Pakistan.

Even though the government has announced that it has allocated $250 million for the purchase of the vaccine, it is still unknown how the government will arrange this huge sum of money.

According to a healthcare official, the first phase of the vaccination may begin from the end of March, 2021. The first priority of the government will be to vaccinate healthcare workers who are dealing with Covid-19 cases and those who are above 65. The official further added that the vaccine will be available for the public by the end of 2021, which is too late. The government should make arrangements to make sure that citizens don’t have to wait until the end of the next year to get themselves vaccinated.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi