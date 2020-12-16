Life and death

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep around the world, Pakistan has been facing a surge in the disease since the middle of October this year. This is similar to the situation in other countries in Europe, in South America, in Asia, and in other destinations. On Tuesday, Pakistan reported close to 4,000 new cases, with the number rising by the day, especially in Sindh, followed by Azad Kashmir. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 423,000 people have been infected by Covid-19. The number of deaths stands at 8905, with the number now once again on the increase, as hospitals fill up, and ventilators become difficult to find for patients, many of whom are reporting that they are being turned away.

In contrast to the previous wave, however, people are somewhat more familiar with the illness, and many are choosing to self-isolate and seek treatment at home. This has prevented hospitals from becoming completely overwhelmed by the new wave of the virus. But that does not mean that the danger is any less for ordinary people as they go about their daily lives. Smart lockdowns or limited lockdowns have been imposed in a growing number of areas including Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and other places. While public gatherings are banned, they in fact continue, with even government members attending events that follow little or no SOPs. And of course, the PDM rally in Lahore went ahead with only a limited number of those attending wearing masks, although organisers did make an attempt to distribute them.

Pakistan has tried to make people more aware of Covid-19 than was the case in the past. Public health messages have been widely broadcast and people warned that observing SOPs is a must, otherwise there can be no escape from the virus, which is capable of killing quickly and this time round, is believed to be also attacking younger people. A number of conspiracy theories that we heard before however continue to do the rounds, with many insisting that there is nothing to fear and the virus is not as dangerous as the government makes out. Others insist it does not exist at all. This is obviously not believed by the hundreds of medical staff who have worked with Covid patients and those that have died due to the virus. The government meanwhile is in negotiation with companies around the world to obtain the vaccine.

SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan hopes that the vaccine will be available by the second quarter of 2021. We certainly hope this proves to be correct. The trial for the CanSino vaccine continuing in the country is gaining pace. A sizable amount of money has been put aside for the purchase of the vaccine. And, as citizens, we can only hope and pray that it begins to arrive as quickly as possible and is equitably distributed, with those most in need receiving it first so that the pandemic and the economic disaster it has brought can finally end.