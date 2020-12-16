Seven die after vehicle falls into Galyat gorge

ABBOTTABAD: Seven people were killed and 14 others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Galyat on Tuesday.

According to locals, a jeep carrying about 30 passengers was headed towards Abbottabad when it plunged into a ravine near the Karlan village in Galyat.

Rescue officials said women and children were among the seven killed, while five of the 14 injured were deemed critical.

Rescue 1122 officials, police and local volunteers managed to rescue the injured from the gorge and recover the bodies. They were taken to District Headquarters Hospital in Abbottabad. The critically wounded were referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital.