Govt decides to hold Senate polls in Feb instead of Mar

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to hold Senate elections in February instead of March 2021, sources have told Geo News.

The decision was taken on Tuesday during a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government has decided to use “open voting” for the elections, added the sources.

Addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the PTI-led government is striving to make the Senate elections free and fair.

“Controversies have always surrounded the Senate elections. It is such an old practice that it is assumed that in the elections, [horse trading] will surely take place,” he said.

Reminding the people of PTI’s promise to bringing about reforms in the electoral process, he said that the Prime Minister had dismissed 20 members of provincial assemblies.

He said the Supreme Court had issued a short order regarding free and fair elections, following which the government had introduced a bill in the National Assembly. The information minister said that the government mulled over getting the bill ratified through several means — either through a constitutional amendment, executive order, or the election commission. After pondering over the matter, the government decided to move the apex court regarding the matter, he said, adding that the government seeks an election that is conducted through “show of hands”.

Faraz said that the government expects to get guidance from the Supreme Court long before the Senate elections. “This is in favour of all parties,” he said.