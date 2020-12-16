President gives nod to Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020: Special courts will dispose of rape cases in 4 months

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved a sweeping new ordinance against rape which aims for the swift resolution of rape trials through special courts, the formation of anti-rape crisis cells and register of perpetrators of sexual abuse and mandates the protection of rape victims’ identities.

The latest development comes as the government steps up efforts to prevent the crime after public outcry that followed the brazen gang-rape of a mother-of-two on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway in September, and in the wake of a number of rape-murders of minors, which prompted calls from the public for extreme punishments.

Under the new Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, special courts will be set up across the country to expedite trials of rape cases on a priority basis. The special courts will dispose of rape cases within four months. The ordinance also suggests the setting up of “anti-rape crisis cells” by the Prime Minister, which will be authorised to conduct medico-legal examination of victims within six hours of the incident.

It also mandates that a record be prepared at the national level, with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), to register perpetrators of sexual abuse. Furthermore, the ordinance prohibits revealing the identity of rape victims and makes it a punishable offence.

Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Senator Faisal Javed Khan termed the move “good news”. In a series of tweets, he said: “It (the ordinance) will ensure speedy trial, strict punishments, including castration, establishment of special courts, countrywide data bank of sexual offenders, prohibition of disclosing victims’ identities.”

He also repeated that the anti-rape crisis cells would be set up which would be responsible for conducting medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident. Senator Javed said police and government officials showing negligence in investigating the cases would be jailed for three years with imposition of fines.

Three weeks ago, the federal cabinet had approved, in principle the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance 2020 and Pakistan Penal Code (Amended) Ordinance 2020, which entailed tough punishments for the crime.