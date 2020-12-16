Cold dry weather likely

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Regional Meteorological Center has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province.
However, during a daily report it says that fog is likely to occur in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and D.I.Khan districts.
During the last 24 hours rain occurred at a few places of Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat Divisions including in Parachinar 04 mm, Mirkhani 03 mm, Peshawar, Cherat and Drosh 01 mm each. Lowest temperature of -07°C was recorded in Kalam.