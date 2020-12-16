close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
December 16, 2020

Girl killed in Kurram roof collapse

Peshawar

December 16, 2020

PARACHINAR: A girl, 13, was killed and three others were injured in a roof collapse in Murghan area in central Kurram district on Tuesday, sources said.

The sources said that the recent rains had weakened the roof of the house that collapsed in which a girl was killed and three others injured. The local people launched efforts on a self-help basis to retrieve the body of the girl and the injured from the rubble. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Sadda.

