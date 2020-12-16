Girl killed in Kurram roof collapse

PARACHINAR: A girl, 13, was killed and three others were injured in a roof collapse in Murghan area in central Kurram district on Tuesday, sources said.

The sources said that the recent rains had weakened the roof of the house that collapsed in which a girl was killed and three others injured. The local people launched efforts on a self-help basis to retrieve the body of the girl and the injured from the rubble. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Sadda.