Free medical camps held in South Waziristan

WANA: About 2,412 patients were examined at the nine-day medical camps in various areas of South Waziristan.

The medical camp was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Services. And Mobile Hospital Programme Manager Dr Wisal Mahmood supervised the camps in different areas of South Waziristan.

Director General Health Dr Muhammad Niaz said specialists, surgeons, dentists checked the patients.

He said among the 2412 patients who were examined include, 970 were male, 588 female and 854 children.

DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz said more camps would be set up in the affected areas to provide better health facilities to the people at their doorsteps.