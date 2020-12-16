3 killed, 4 injured as rivals trade fire in Bannu

BANNU: Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries when two groups traded fire over women issue at Nara Pul area in the jurisdiction of Merakhel Police Station on Tuesday.

The police said that the families of Said Rahman and Rohad Ali had an issue related to women.

They said the two groups started exchanging fire when they came across near Nara Pul area.

As a result, Said Rahman, Wasim Rahman and Khan Baz were killed on the spot while the wife of Khan Baz and his son Ihtisham sustained injuries from one side.

Rohad Ali and Farshad Ali from the other party also sustained injuries in the firing.

The police rushed to the place of occurrence and arrested two accused.

The police have registered cross cases on the report of rival groups.