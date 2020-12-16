LRH says 3 doctors quit jobs to join PIC

PESHAWAR: The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Tuesday said three senior doctors quit jobs at the biggest public sector hospital after selection for the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The LRH spokesman said in a press release that a media report had claimed that that three doctors — two cardiologists and a pulmonologist — had quit jobs at the LRH over issues with the hospital administration.

He said the news item was baseless as the doctors had applied for positions in the PIC and they quit the jobs after their selection there.

The spokesman claimed over 30 doctors had come from overseas and joined the LRH in the past three years and others had applied for different positions advertised recently.