Passing-out parade of Wana police held in D I Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The first passing-out parade of new police cadets hailing from Wana in South Waziristan was held at Pasban Park here on Tuesday.

The passing-out parade of 100 cops from Wana police was held by 145 Light Air Defense SP Regiment.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Yaseen Farooq, Commissioner Yahya Akhundzada, Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan , District Police Officer Arif Shahbaz Wazir, Distrtict Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Fazal Manan, senior civil and military officials and notables attended the ceremony.

Speaking as chief guest, Station Commander Brigadier Qasim Shahzad said the Khyber Pakht-unkhwa police rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the war against terror to maintain law and order in the province. About eight Sub-inspectors and 90 constables completed the training.

Congratulating the cops on completion of the training, Brig Qasim Shahzad said that it was a historic day as the newly trained policemen would join law-enforcers to maintain law and order in the region .

The senior military official urged the cops to perform duty with utmost professionalism. The station commander gave away souvenirs to RPO, commissioner and deputy commission. He also distributed certificates among the cops, who showed good performance during the training.

Wana, South Waziristan has been most dangerous area in tribal areas. Taliban were very effective in this area. There was lawlessness in the area. Now with the area, merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the police has got good training, one can hope that that law and order situation will improve with passage of time.