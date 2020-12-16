PTI govt has put country on verge of bankruptcy: ANP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial spokesperson and Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour has said that the country is on the verge of bankruptcy due to economic policies of the current ‘selected’ rulers.

Speaking at a news conference here at Press Club on Tuesday, she said inflation, price hike and unemployment had reached its peak but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members were claiming that the country was moving in the right direction.

“If the poor and middle-class families could not afford high prices of edible items, how can one claim that the country is on the right track,” she asked and added that the government instead of creating more jobs had terminated services of thousands of employees in Pakistan Steel Mills, PIA and other sectors.

Samar Bilour was flanked by ANP Provincial Information Committee members Taimoor Baz Khan, Dr Zahid and Mian Babar Shah.

The ANP spokesperson said the inflation rate was about 6.8 per cent in 2018, which had now reached almost 10 per cent due to what she said was the failed economic policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Similarly, the rates of gas and electricity had doubled for the last two years which had not only affected the poor families and had put extra burden on the industrial sector.

“On the one hand, the masses were sinking under the growing inflation and skyrocketing prices while on the other hand, the rulers were calling it a strong and stable economy,” she added.

The ANP provincial information committee members came down hard on the KP government and said that the Health and Education sectors were deteriorating day by day.

They said the shortage of oxygen gas at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in Peshawar had exposed the health system and policy of the PTI government.

They demanded an independent inquiry into the KTH tragedy that claimed at least seven human lives.

Samar Bilour said that the MTI Act had failed in the major hospitals and the government should review its health policy and hospitals system.

ANP provincial deputy general secretary and member of ANP Information Committee Taimoor Baz Khan said that an inquiry committee report about harassment of girl students at the hands of some teachers at Islamia College University (ICU) Peshawar should be made public.

He claimed that Governor Shah Farman had ordered an inquiry into the issue but the committee had failed to submit its report.

Taimoor Baz Khan alleged that the ICU administration and some teachers were harassing those students who had led protests a few weeks ago.