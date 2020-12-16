close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

FaheemSports beat Pharma XI

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

KARACHI: Faheem Sports beat Pharma XI by 36 runs in the Osaka LED Lights T20 Cricket tournament here on Tuesday.

Faheem Sports posted 157 all out with Ahsan Hashim scoring 37. Husain Raza and Khurram Ilyas took three wickets each. Pharma XI were folded for 121 with Shayan scoring 46. Usman got three wickets.

