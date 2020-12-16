Bangladesh confirms Windies tour dates

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Tuesday said international cricket will return to the country in January with a tour by the West Indies after the Covid-19 disruption.

The Caribbeans will play three one-day internationals and two Tests against the home side in January and February in what would be the first series in the country since March, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“We have planned to keep them strictly in a bio-secure environment during the tour,” BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP.