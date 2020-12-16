Cricket Centre make it to OTC Cup semis

LAHORE: Cricket Centre Club qualified for the semifinals of the OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One Day Club Cricket Tournament when they beat Township Whites by 36 runs at the Model Town Greens Ground on Tuesday.

Scores: Cricket Centre 223/8 in 30 overs (M Waheed 68, Anas Mehmood 65, Tariq Nawaz 33, Haseeb ur Rehman 23, M Sharif 2/30, Bilal Anwar 2/36, M Yaseen 2/49).

Township Whites 187/6 in 30 overs (M Naeem 70, M Yaseen 28*, M Shari 27*, Asim Ali Nasir 23, M Waheed 3/28).