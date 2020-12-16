close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 16, 2020

Cricket Centre make it to OTC Cup semis

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 16, 2020

LAHORE: Cricket Centre Club qualified for the semifinals of the OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One Day Club Cricket Tournament when they beat Township Whites by 36 runs at the Model Town Greens Ground on Tuesday.

Scores: Cricket Centre 223/8 in 30 overs (M Waheed 68, Anas Mehmood 65, Tariq Nawaz 33, Haseeb ur Rehman 23, M Sharif 2/30, Bilal Anwar 2/36, M Yaseen 2/49).

Township Whites 187/6 in 30 overs (M Naeem 70, M Yaseen 28*, M Shari 27*, Asim Ali Nasir 23, M Waheed 3/28).

Latest News

More From Sports