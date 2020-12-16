New dates for Womenâ€™s World Cup announced

LAHORE: The Womenâ€™s 50-over World Cup will start on March 4, 2022, in New Zealand with the final to be played on April 3, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

The competition was originally scheduled for February-March 2021 but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same six cities and venues will host the 31 matches during the tournament, with Hagley Oval in Christchurch to host the day/night final.

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the tournament, with three remaining teams to be confirmed through a qualifying event in Sri Lanka from June 26-July 10, 2021.

All eight teams will play each other in a round-robin format with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

The last edition of the tournament was played in England which the home side won, beating India in the final by 9 runs at Lordâ€™s.