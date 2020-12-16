Babar, Shan in Wisdenâ€™s 2020 team of year

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opening batsman Shan Masood have been named in Wisdenâ€™s 2020 team of the year.

Wisden picked a Test XI comprising top performers from December 11, 2019, to December 10, 2020.

Shanâ€™s three centuries in three consecutive Tests helped him earn a place in this team. The 31-year-old smacked career-best 156 against England in August at Manchester. He accumulated 419 runs at an average of 46.55 in six matches.

The 26-year-old Babar has the highest average among all batsmen during this period. With an average of 100, he hit 600 runs with three centuries.

Englandâ€™s Dom Sibley will open against Shan. New Zealandâ€™s Kane Williamson, Australiaâ€™s Marnus Labuschagne and Englandâ€™s Ben Stokes are the middle-order batters.

South Africaâ€™s Quinton de Kock has been named as wicket-keeper, while Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Stuart Broad and Nathan Lyon have been picked in the bowling department.