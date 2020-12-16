PSB’s Executive Committee meets today without POA representation

ISLAMABAD: As the meeting of Executive Committee of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is scheduled for today (Wednesday) to decide on Pakistan’s participation in the forthcoming international events, however there is a fear that absence of the Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) representative may make future liaison with the international sports bodies a tougher proposition.

The recently-formed Executive Committee includes Minister for IPC, Secretary IPC, DG Pakistan Sports Board, representative of the Finance Ministry and a high official of the NESCOM.

In the absence of PSB’s director general (vacant post), the meeting is likely to be participated by four members of the committee.

Since the POA has already been left out of the Executive Committee’s meeting, it is unclear how the contingent’s participation in three forthcoming international events will be finalised without POA’s representative. The fact of the matter is that the POA works as a bridge between the international sports federations and recognised sports bodies in Pakistan. The international sports bodies directly deal with the national Olympic committees rather with any government.

All over the world national Olympic committees have been kept in the loop before making any decisions regarding country’s participation in international events.

Surprisingly, there is no room for national Olympic committee in the PSB’s Executive Committee that is supposed to take all important decisions on contingent’s participation in international events and athletes’ involvement in that particular event.

Though the government has recently held a meeting with a POA official in Islamabad, however the POA’s presence in the meeting could have avoided future complications.

The 89th meeting of the committee is expected to approve contingent for the 6th Asian Beach Games at Sanya (China) to be held from April 2-10, 2021. Also approval of the contingent for the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Bangkok (Thailand) is on the cards. Contingent’s participation in the 32nd Olympic Games in Tokyo is also one of the agenda items. The review of the policy for hiring of foreign coaches will also be discussed during the meeting.

More agenda items may include upgradation work for the forthcoming SAF Games, infrastructure development, athletes training. The Islamabad High Court has already stopped the Ministry for IPC to carry out development work by the Pak PWD as the PSB’s constitution gives all the authority to the board to float its own tenders.

Federations’ grants issue is also expected to be discussed besides other matters concerning PSB’s employees’ perks and privileges.

To get the version of the board on the issue, PSB Director Media Shahid Islam was approached but he did not bother to attend this scribe’s call and even respond to SMS sent to him.