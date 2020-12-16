Hamza bowls Karachi Strikers into T20 tourney final

KARACHI: Hamza Ahmed captured five wickets to help Karachi Strikers beat Pythons by seven wickets and set up a final clash with defending champions Rangoonwala Cricket Club in the Corporate T20 Cricket Tournament here at Quaid-e-Azam Park Cricket Ground.

Hamza helped his side restrict Pythons CC to a modest total of 127 runs. Khurram Kamran was the top scorer with 22 runs.

Karachi Strikers easily reached the target in 16.4 overs. Osama Khan batted well for the side scoring unbeaten 42 runs