close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
December 16, 2020

Hamza bowls Karachi Strikers into T20 tourney final

Sports

P
PPI
December 16, 2020

KARACHI: Hamza Ahmed captured five wickets to help Karachi Strikers beat Pythons by seven wickets and set up a final clash with defending champions Rangoonwala Cricket Club in the Corporate T20 Cricket Tournament here at Quaid-e-Azam Park Cricket Ground.

Hamza helped his side restrict Pythons CC to a modest total of 127 runs. Khurram Kamran was the top scorer with 22 runs.

Karachi Strikers easily reached the target in 16.4 overs. Osama Khan batted well for the side scoring unbeaten 42 runs

Latest News

More From Sports