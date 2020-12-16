Sharjeel blasts 133 to give Sindh huge lead against Northern

KARACHI: Sharjeel Khan blasted fine 133 and Saud Shakeel made 81 to give bottom-placed Sindh a huge edge over Northern on the second day of their eighth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at National Stadium on Tuesday.

Sharjeel and Saud shared 91 for the third wicket stand to enable Sindh to reach 353-5 in their first innings after resuming the day at 40-1 in response to Northern’s first innings total of 203 all out. Sindh had 150 runs lead with five wickets yet in hand.

Sharjeel, who was batting on 32 at stumps on Monday, went on to complete his second hundred of the season. The left-handed opener, who has played one Test, smashed 17 fours and three sixes in his 164-ball feat.

Saud smacked eight fours in his 131-ball solid effort.

Sharjeel, earlier dominated a 87-run second wicket partnership with Azizullah, who fell for 16.

After the fall of Sharjeel, Saud also shared 83 for the fourth wicket association with Saad Khan, who scored 41 off 63 balls, smacking five fours and one six.

Skipper Asad Shafiq was batting on 46 and with him at the other end was left-handed batsman Saad Ali on 23 when bails were drawn.

The duo put on 70 runs for the sixth wicket unbroken stand. Asad had hammered six fours from 72 balls while Saad Ali had clobbered two fours from 72 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz got 2-23 in seven overs while Shadab Majeed, Waqas Ahmad and Nauman Ali claimed one wicket each.

Meanwhile, at the UBL Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted a huge total of 487 all out after resuming their first innings at 296-3 against Southern Punjab.

Adil Amin, who was batting on 76, went on to score 172, his first century of the season. Adil hit 15 fours and three sixes in his 330-ball knock. He added 239 runs for the fourth wicket stand with Kamran Ghulam, who fell for 160. Kamran, who was batting on 145 on Monday, smashed 21 fours and one six from 285 balls. Mohammad Wasim struck 29 and Sajid Khan made 28.

Leggie Zahid Mahmood got 6-163 in 45.1 overs.

In response, Southern Punjab were reeling at 145-5 at close. Opener Zain Abbas was batting on 64. Zain had hit nine fours in his unfinished 107-ball effort.

He added 91 for the second wicket stand with Agha Salman, who chipped in with 45 off 53 balls, striking eight fours.

Ali Usman was with Zain at the other end on six at stumps. Off-spinner Sajid Khan captured 3-45 in 13 overs.

Here at SBP Ground, Balochistan were on the brink of an innings defeat at the hands of holders Central Punjab who were boosted by their skipper Hasan Ali with an all-round show. After being forced to follow-on Balochistan were gasping at 130-6 in their second innings at stumps. They still need 109 runs to avert an innings defeat.

Ayaz Tasawwar batted well, scoring 50 off 62 balls. Ayaz hit eight fours and one six from 62 balls. Ali Waqas fell for 23. Umaid Asif (13*) and Jalat Khan (0*) were at the crease at stumps.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali got 3-43 in eight overs while Waqas Maqsood captured 2-35 in seven overs.

Earlier, in response to Central Punjab’s first innings total of 379, Balochistan were folded for only 130 in 38.2 overs. Test stumper Adnan Akmal made 33 not out. He hit three fours from 76 balls. Skipper Imran Farhat (30) and Umaid Asif (19) were the other notable contributors.

Hasan Ali picked up 5-32 in 9.2 overs. Waqas Maqsood claimed 3-38 in 11 overs.

Earlier, Central Punjab resumed their first innings at 297-6 and lost their final four wickets after adding 72 more runs to their overnight total.

Ali Shan (28) failed to add to his overnight score. Hasan Ali hammered 50 not out off just 33 balls, smacking four fours and four sixes.

Left-arm spinner Jalat Khan got 6-116 in 38 overs.