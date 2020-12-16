Babar, Shan in Wisden’s 2020 team of year

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opening batsman Shan Masood have been named in Wisden’s 2020 team of the year.

Wisden picked a Test XI comprising top performers from December 11, 2019, to December 10, 2020.

Shan’s three centuries in three consecutive Tests helped him earn a place in this team. The 31-year-old smacked career-best 156 against England in August at Manchester. He accumulated 419 runs at an average of 46.55 in six matches.

The 26-year-old Babar has the highest average among all batsmen during this period. With an average of 100, he hit 600 runs with three centuries.

England’s Dom Sibley will open against Shan. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne and England’s Ben Stokes are the middle-order batters.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has been named as wicket-keeper, while Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Stuart Broad and Nathan Lyon have been picked in the bowling department.