Raja shocked to see training facilities in Queenstown

LAHORE: Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja said he was surprised to see Queenstown as the Pakistan team’s training venue in New Zealand before the T20I series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja said training facilities in Queenstown are not enough to facilitate a professional team as regular cricket doesn’t take place there.

“Queenstown as a training venue was surprising for me as training facilities there are not adequate. It is a wonderful place but for cricket, this place is not ideal due to lack of facilities,” he said.

“Lack of training facilities could be the reason behind Babar Azam’s thumb injury,” he doubted.

It must be noted here that Babar fractured his thumb while training and has been ruled out of the T20I series after being advised 12 days of rest. Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20Is against New Zealand, on December 18, 20, and 22.