Remounts, Pricemeter/Kalabagh move up in Hamadan Polo

LAHORE: Remounts and Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo registered contrastive victories in the Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Kian Hall guided Remounts to a convincing 10-6 triumph over Monnoo Polo in the first match of the day. Kian Hall emerged as star of the day for Remounts with a classic contribution of seven goals while Imran Shahid converted a brace and Jamie Le Hardy hit one goal. For Monnoo Polo, Amirreza Behboudi and Agha Musa slammed a brace each while Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Babar Monnoo struck one goal apiece.

The second encounter of the day between Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and Master Paints proved to be a nail-biting one, where after a tough battle, Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo emerged as winners with a score of 5-4.

Mannuel Carranza emerged as hero of the day from the winning side as he slammed two goals while the remaining goals came from Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Sufi Haroon and Sufi Muhammad Amir. Master Paints also played well and matched fire-with-fire till the end. Sufi Farooq banged a brace for the losing side while Raja Jalal Arslan and Marcos Panelo scored one goal each.

On Wednesday two matches will be played. Barry's will compete against Newage at 1.00 pm. Diamond Paints/FG Polo will clash against Monnoo Polo at 3.15 pm.