Associations’ Second XI squads for Pakistan Cup named

LAHORE: The six Cricket Associations’ Second XI squads have been confirmed for Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament which starts on Wednesday (today).

The single-league tournament will be played at three venues in Karachi: KCCA Stadium, NBP Sports Complex and TMC Cricket Ground. The tournament’s fifth and final round matches will be played on December 24.

Sindh, who recently won the winners of the three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy, will face Southern Punjab in the first round at the KCCA Stadium. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa play Second XI National T20 Cup winners Central Punjab at the TMC Cricket Ground, while Balochistan face Northern at NBP Sports Complex.

The First XI Pakistan One-Day Tournament is scheduled to start on January 8.

Balochistan: Azeem Ghumman (c), Taimur Khan (vc), Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Awais Zia, Fahad Hussain, Hayatullah, Hidayat Ullah (wk), Israr Ahmed, Mohammad Deen, Najeebullah, Nasir Khan, Nazar Hussain, Rameez Raja Jnr and Zainullah

Central Punjab: Junaid Ali (c, wk), Mohammad Imran Dogar (vc), Abubakar Khan, Asfand Mehran, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Hammad Butt, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Afzal, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Faiq, Nauman Anwar, Raza Ali Dar, Shahid Nawaz, Sohaib Ullah and Zubair Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Asif Afridi (c), Mohammad Haris (vc, wk), Aamer Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Rauf, Arif Shah, Asad Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Sarwar, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan and Saqib Jamil.