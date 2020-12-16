K-Electric earns Leeds certification

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), in a power industry first, re-opened its integrated business center located at Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi; following renovation using energy efficient materials and processes, which have earned it the prestigious LEED Gold Green Building certification, a statement said on Tuesday.

LEED is an international green building certification system, awarded by the US Green Building Council, verifying that a construction is designed compliant with the global standards of energy performance and conservation, reduction in carbon emissions, indoor environment quality and water efficiency, it added.

Adoption of the latest energy management technologies, including energy efficient lighting and air conditioning, heat transfer prevention measures, energy monitoring and automation systems, plus water conservancy, will potentially conserve 124,000kWh/annum at the KE Centre, while installation of photovoltaic (PV) system will reduce up to 30 percent energy consumption annually and reduce CO2 emissions by 64 metric tons per annum, it said.