Gold rates rise Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs500/tola to Rs111,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs95,165, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $20 to $1,844/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,028.80, it added.