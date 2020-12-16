SECP registers 1,956 new firms

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 1,956 new companies in November 2020, indicating an increase of 41 percent, compared with the corresponding period last year, a statement said on Tuesday.

Around 71 percent were registered as private limited companies and 26 percent were registered as single member companies, it added.

Likewise, 3 percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organisations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP).

In November, around 99 percent companies were registered online, while 30 percent of the new incorporations were completed the same day. This month, 117 foreign users registered companies from overseas, it said.

The trading sector took the lead with the incorporation of 319, IT 230, construction 209, services 198, real estate development 139, corporate agricultural farming, and food and beverages 74 each, ecommerce 73, engineering 60, tourism 51, education 48, pharmaceutical 47, market and development 43, textile 40, transport 35, chemicals 33, healthcare 31, auto and allied 27, fuel and energy, and mining and quarrying 23 each, logging 22, cosmetics and toiletries 21, communications 17, broadcasting and telecasting 16, power generation 14, cables and electric goods, and steel and allied 12 each, and 65 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 34 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Australia, China, Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Lebanon, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Syria, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and US.

The highest number of companies, ie, 628 were registered in Islamabad; followed by 625 and 349 companies in Lahore and Karachi, respectively, the statement said.

The company registration offices (CROs) in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta and Sukkur registered 127, 109, 64, 27, 22 and five companies, respectively, it added.