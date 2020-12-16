Large scale manufacturing posts 6.6pc growth in October

ISLAMABAD: Large scale manufacturing (LSM) posted a 6.6 percent growth in October over the same month a year earlier, extending the uptrend of the past couple of months as cement and steel sectors showed robust recovery due to government’s incentives and lifting of lockdown.

Compared to September, LSM rose 3.95 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Tuesday. Large scale manufacturing grew 5.46 percent in the July-October period.

Production of billets and ingots, which are sold primarily to the building and construction market, increased around 55 percent year-on-year in October. Cement production increased 25.1 percent.

Government bet on the construction sector to help the lockdown-bruised economy recover from slump in the past fiscal year. The economy contracted 0.4 percent in FY2020 and is expected to rebound in the range of 1.5 to 2 percent during the current fiscal year.

Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said industry is driving economic growth and recovery in Pakistan. Besides, global economic slowdown led to diversion of export orders to Pakistan. Faisalabad, which is a textile industrial city saw all 50,000 power looms come back to operation for the first time since 1990. Industrialists are installing another 30,000 power looms, according to industry people. They need at least 200,000 workers to meet the fast recovery.

July was the first month of growth after six months of depression aggravated by industrial and economic activity shutdown associated with the coronavirus. LSM which accounts for approximately 80 percent of the manufacturing sector posted an increase of 10 percent year-on-year in December 2019.

LSM contracted 10.2 percent during the last fiscal year, the second annual negative growth in a row since the government took charge, as demand remained suppressed due to lack of policy reforms. Overall, the manufacturing sector contracted 2.6 percent in FY2020 as shutdowns and supply chain disruptions exacerbated other adverse factors affecting the sector since FY2019, said Asian Development Bank in a report.

Economic experts and the business community attributed the LSM’s growth momentum to stable rupee, lower interest rates, easing regulatory duties on raw material imports, and uninterrupted energy supply at comparatively affordable prices.

In October, Oil Companies Advisory Council, logging outputs of 11 oil and petroleum products, measured decline by 0.10 percent year-over-year in outputs. The Ministry of industries, measuring output trend of 36 items, recorded a 5.78 percent growth in production. Provincial bureau of statistics, counting production of 65 products, recorded 0.98 percent growth.

Non-metallic mineral products production increased 3.65 percent, food, beverages, and tobacco 1.21 percent, fertilisers 1.17 percent, pharmaceuticals 0.89 percent, textiles 0.66 percent, automobiles 0.57 percent, paper and boards 0.39 percent, chemical production 0.17 percent and iron and steel products recorded a growth of 0.11 percent over the corresponding month of last year.

However, electronics goods production fell 1.27 percent, leather products 0.65 percent, and coke and petroleum products 0.10 percent. Rubber, engineering products, and wood products production remained almost unchanged.

Last fiscal year, the government reduced and even banned some raw materials import to cut import bills and ease pressure on the current account balance. Although the economic stabilisation measures led to a recovery in the external account position with the current account turning in some months to surplus after four years, this policy also brought the GDP growth down.

The government reduced regulatory duties on imports that comprised 20,000 items and form 20 percent of total imports to boost manufacturing. Custom duties on raw materials and intermediary items for 200 tariff lines were also reduced.