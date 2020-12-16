UPaisa launches mobile app

KARACHI: To accelerate the pace of digitisation in Pakistan and make the transition to cashless payments swift for customers, UPaisa has launched a new mobile application, a statement said on Tuesday.

With a simple and user-friendly interface, the UPaisa app allows its users to avail multiple financial services through one platform. The UPaisa app focuses on simplicity and enables users to navigate with ease, it added.

They can make payments with a few taps and avail diversified services without any hassle. The clean interface gives you the freedom to perform transactions quickly.

The transaction history and balance are visible to customers on the main screen. Thus, there is no need to go through multiple pages or check infinite icons to perform the desired function, it said.