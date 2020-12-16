JS Bank applauds winners

KARACHI: A prize distribution ceremony was held at JS Bank’s Private Banking Office to mark the closure of “Sitaron Say Agay Jahan Aur Bhi Hain”, a joint art competition held by the JS Bank and the IVS Alumni Association to provide upcoming artists with a platform to express their skills and abilities, a statement said on Tuesday.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Kamran Jafar, Deputy CEO, JS Bank, and Bisma Askari, Vice President of the IVS Alumni Association, and saw IVS Alumni Qurut-ul-ain Qamar Chaudhry and Sadia Safder being announced as the winner and runner up, respectively.

They both received cash prizes and their art pieces, will be showcased at the JS Bank Headquarters, it added.

Jafar said, “Creativity takes courage as said by a famous French artist, Henri Matisse. JS Bank looks to provide individuals with platforms that enable them to showcase their true potential to the world.”

Askari expressed her appreciation for the initiative and said, “We are always grateful for opportunities that allow our students and alumni to showcase their artistic expression in a way that serves them but also contributes to the holistic growth of the society.” “Seeing JS Bank recognise the same reinforces their reputation of a progressive institution consistently working on giving back to society.”