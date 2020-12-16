Japan grants $9.5mln to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has extended $9.5 million (1 billion yen) grant assistance to Pakistan for enhancing its capacity to confront Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori signed the exchange notes, record of discussions and agreed minutes on procedural details on behalf of their respective governments in this regard on Tuesday.

Under this programme, more than 30 types of medical equipment including the bedside x-ray machine will be provided to medical institutions in Pakistan through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

NDMA has taken effective measures against national-level disasters such as floods, earthquakes, Covid-19 and locust invasion since its establishment in 2007. The Embassy of Japan and NDMA have been working together since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan with due consideration to the need of frontline medical institutions. Ambassador Matsuda said, “Our assistance will not only improve the capacity of controlling Covid-19 but will prepare for the risk in the future. The government of Japan has expressed its strong commitment to this assistance, recognising the necessity to go hand in hand on a global scale to confront the unknown viruses such as Covid-19.”

The grant would enable the government to purchase medical equipments such as MRI system, oxygen generator and cylinder, automated external defibrillator, ECG, ultra low temperature freezer, personal protection equipments, wheelchairs, and stretchers. Secretary Noor Ahmed said, “Japanese economic assistance has played and shall continue to play a vital role in the socio economic uplift of Pakistan.”

Japan delivered diagnostic kits in the beginning of February, three weeks before the first case was reported in Pakistan. Then, Japan provided a total of $7.41 million to Pakistan through international organisations. With this support to the NDMA, Japan’s support to Pakistan for controlling Covid-19 would reach $16.91 million in total. Japan has also played a major role in eradication of polio in Pakistan, and due to its untiring support the virus has been substantially controlled.