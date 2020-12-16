Short film gets million views

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A short film, ‘Naam Kya Rakha?’ starring Fahad Sheikh and Hajra Yamin has crossed over a million views on YouTube in a matter of days. It added to the list of successful short films by produced by a private group which allows talented and young filmmakers to display their mettle and bring heartfelt stories to the viewers.