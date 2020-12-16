close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

39.86pc pass 10th class supple exam

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the result of Supplementary Examination of 10th class here on Tuesday with overall 39.86 passing percentage. According to the spokesman, a total of 36,791 candidates took part in the exam of which 14,664 were declared pass. The detailed result is uploaded at the board official website and the same can also be checked by sending an SMS containing roll number to 80029, the spokesman added.

Latest News

More From Lahore