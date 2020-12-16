57 corona patients die in 24 hours

LAHORE:Around 57 COVID-19 patients died and 597 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Tuesday.

The death toll reached 3,422 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 128,138 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 15,692 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,206,491 in the province.