UHE art gala kicks off

LAHORE:The two-day art gala 2020 presenting artwork by the final year students of Department of Art and Design, University of Home Economics (UHE) kicked off here on Tuesday.

Chief guest of the inauguration was Chairman Industry Academia Linkages FPCCI Umer Saleem whereas Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, faculty members and students were present. Students made creative and aesthetically appealing art projects through hard work and passion under the guidance and supervision of Dr Atifa Usmani and other faculty members of the department. Students experimented the application of textile design on various mediums and surfaces to come up with creative art pieces that were 2D as well as 3D.

The show featured the creative projects of the students which were designated to meet the forthcoming challenges in industry. The department promoted the crafts of traditional and contemporary art styles and trends. Speaking on occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Kanwal Ameen appreciated the work done by students and said the real purpose behind this art gala was to polish the inner and hidden talent of the students which would further help them in future. Umer Saleem said he was impressed with the creativity and hard work of the students.