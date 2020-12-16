168 alleged land grabbers arrested in three months: report

LAHORE:Lahore Police has released a comparative three months performance report from September to November 2020. The report revealed a marked improvement in the performance of Lahore Police.

According to the report, effective actions were taken against the most land grabbers, targeted offenders, proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers and several gangs involved in criminal activities. During the last three months, 168 accused wanted in 90 cases of land grabbing were arrested, while 17 fugitives in grabbing cases were also arrested. During the period of September to November, 250 kanals of residential and agricultural land and 12 commercial plots were seized from the grabbers and handed over to the rightful owners.

In three months, more than three and a half billion worth of properties were handed over to the rightful owners. According to the report issued by Lahore Police, 930 accused of 397 gangs were also arrested during the last three months. During the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to the 2008 cases. A record of more than Rs 140 million was recovered from the accused. Report further added that 697 stolen motorcycles, 75 vehicles and 970 mobile phones were also recovered from the gangs.

Lahore Police took stern action on targeted and proclaimed offenders to curb crime. Total 3334 accused were arrested in which 302 wanted A-category accused of murder, attempted murder, robbery cases whereas 3032 B-category accused arrested. CCPO Lahore Umer Sheikh further said that Lahore Police has adopted Prime Minister's Zero tolerance policy on drug dealers and peddlers.

During the last three months, 1830 cases were registered against drug dealers and 1954 accused were arrested, recovered 530 kg of cannabis, 1150 grams of crystal ice and 49 kg of heroin. 177 cases were registered against those responsible for aerial firing, display of weapons and disturbing the peace, while 187 accused were nabbed. Lahore Police registered 177 cases against 187 gamblers and the amount of Rs 24 lakhs spent on gambling was also seized. During the three months, the CCPO office received a total of 5215 applications, 4293 applications were disposed of immediately while 631 applications were proved to be false while 249 requests were processed for the lodging of FIRs.

Report also claimed that the system of rewards and punishments remained active as 64 sub-inspectors were promoted for the welfare of the personnel while contracts of 108 class four employees, 996 ex-Army, PSAs/SSAs was extended. 19 police officers on poor investigation, disrespect to citizens and backing criminals handcuffed while 22 officers were sacked for gross misconduct, abuse of power and failure to do justice in their duties. 120 officers were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their bravery, honesty and diligence.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani also appreciated the proposal of Court Martial for strict accountability. CCPO Umer Sheikh said that punishment for negligence in duties and rewards and certificates of appreciation for bravery are the first step of accountability.