Minister orders early completion of Jorray Pul project

LAHORE:Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed visited the ongoing development projects in PP-160, Allama Iqbal Town and inspected the project site of widening the ‘Jorray Pul’.

He also visited the fruit and vegetable market in Mehran Block and examined the green belts of Badar and Nargis Blocks. DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar and Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq were also along with him. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf local leaders Waqas Amjad and Zeeshan Siddiqi were also present on this occasion.

Rasheed while giving details said that 'Jorray Pull’ widening project will be completed with a cost of Rs5.5 crore and this will make the traffic flow better. He instructed the officials of LDA to complete the project in the stipulated time.

He also instructed them to quickly demolish the illegal encroachments from the connecting areas of ‘Jorray Pull’. This will eradicate the problems of peddlers and increase the flow of traffic. He instructed the officials concerned to complete the projects of widening the green belts and also plant grass and flowers there.