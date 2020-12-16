Dolphin squad kills man in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:Dolphin Squad officials killed a suspected criminal allegedly involved in an attempt of kidnapping a woman along with his three accomplices on Tuesday morning.

The parents of the deceased alleged that police killed their son in a fake encounter. The inspector general of police Punjab has taken notice of the encounter and asked the CCPO to hold an inquiry into it. Police removed the body to morgue.

Model Town SP Dost Muhammad said that they had received a phone call at 15 at around 05.05am by a woman “M.” She had complained before police that she was travelling in a rickshaw way back home when four suspects started chasing her. They were drunk and carrying fire arms, the SP said. Dolphin Squad responded immediately to the call. But, three suspects had fled by then. One of them, on seeing police, ran inside a street. The team followed him. He opened fire at police team. The police team in self defence retaliated in the same fashion. The suspect suffered bullet wounds and died.

The SP said that in a footage the suspect could be seen carrying a handgun while lying on the ground after being hit by police bullets and turning around to shoot at police. He said the suspect was identified as Jahangir Shaukat and he was found to be a history sheeter. Many cases were registered against him.

On the other hand, the family and relatives of the deceased outright rejected the police version and said he was killed in a fake police encounter. They in large numbers came on PECO Road, staged a protest demonstration and blocked the road to every kind of traffic. Shaukat Ali, father of the deceased, claimed that his son was innocent. He ran a perfume shop. He was married and had three daughters. He even never was involved in dispute with any person. He said that when they reached the spot on information of the incident, Dolphin Squad officials had removed their badges and fled from the scene.