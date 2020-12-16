Zarif slams US sanctions on Turkey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday condemned the imposition of US sanctions on neighbouring Turkey over its procurement of Russia’s S-400 air defence system, saying it showed "contempt for international law". "We strongly condemn recent US sanctions against Turkey and stand with its people and government," Mohammed Javad Zarif tweeted, using the hashtag "#NeighborsFirst".