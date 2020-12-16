close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
Zarif slams US sanctions on Turkey

December 16, 2020

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday condemned the imposition of US sanctions on neighbouring Turkey over its procurement of Russia’s S-400 air defence system, saying it showed "contempt for international law". "We strongly condemn recent US sanctions against Turkey and stand with its people and government," Mohammed Javad Zarif tweeted, using the hashtag "#NeighborsFirst".

