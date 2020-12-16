Israel ties ‘not on agenda’ for Tunisia: PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Tunisia has no plans to match Morocco’s decision to recognise Israel, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said, insisting that establishing relations with the Jewish state was "not on the agenda". Last week, Morocco became the fourth country in the Arab League to recognise Israel since August, in a flurry of diplomatic deals brokered by outgoing US President Donald Trump.